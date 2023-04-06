The crisis rocking the Labour Party took a new dimension as some members of its national working committee led by its national deputy chairman (South), Lamidi Apapa, took over the affairs of the party.

According to Channels Television, the development followed a court ruling that restrained Julius Abure and 3 others to stop presenting themselves as national officers of the party.

The new leadership announced its emergence following an emergency meeting of the Labour Party national working committee (NWC) in Abuja on Thursday, April 6.

Lamidi then announced himself as the new acting national chairman of the party, while the new acting national secretary was Saleh Lawan.

The Labour Party factional leader insisted that Julius Abure and 3 others that were suspended by the Federal High Court must be retrained before further action can be taken on the party's leadership.

The national working committee emergency meeting also reinstated the executive council members from Rivers, Gombe and Ogun states.

Source: Legit.ng