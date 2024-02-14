The political drama in the Labour Party has taken a new dimension as the opposition party took decisive action against its key chieftain

LP removed its treasurer over a rift between her and the party's national chairman, Julius Abure

This is because Oluchi Opara accused Abure of mismanaging the party funds and also requested him to account for the funds earned by the party from the sale of 2023 election forms

FCT, Abuja - The National Working Committee of the Labour Party (LP) has slammed a six-month suspension on its national treasurer, Oluchi Opara.

As reported by The Punch, the suspension marked "with immediate effect", was announced at a press conference on Wednesday, February 14, at the party secretariat in Abuja.

Why did LP suspend its treasurer?

Recall that Opara had, on Monday, February 12, challenged Julius Abure, LP national chairman, and asked him to account for an alleged N3.5 billion raised from the sale of nomination forms and fundraising activities in the build-up to the 2023 general election.

While speaking on Arise TV’s ‘Good Morning Show’ on Tuesday, Opara again claimed the Abure-led NWC is working hand-in-hand with the Edo state government which is governed by the opposition – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Reacting to her allegations on Wednesday, Labour Party national publicity secretary, Obiora Ifoh described Opara as a mole who was being used by dissidents in the party.

The spokesman told journalists that the decision to sanction her was taken after she failed to honour an invitation by the party’s NWC to resolve the conflict, Leadership reported.

He said:

“The disciplinary committee has, however, recommended to the National Executive Council of the party through the NWC that Ms. Oluchi Opara be suspended from Labour Party for a minimum of six months. This suspension is with immediate effect.”

This came a few weeks after Julius Abure terminated the appointments of some of his aides, after Supreme Court loss.

According to Daily Trust, the termination letter was signed by Malam Umar Farouk, the national secretary of the Labour Party, adding that all appointments in connection with the 2023 election and campaigns have been formally terminated.

