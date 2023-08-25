The national chairmanship tussle between Julius Abure and Lamidi Abure has further torn the Labour Party

This is as Abure has rejected the recent court judgement that sacked him and affirmed Apapa as the authentic LP national chairman

Abure described the media report as 'a piece of fake news' and maintained he remains the chairman of LP

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

FCT, Abuja - The crisis rocking the Labour Party over its unending leadership tussle has taken a new dimension.

Lamidi Apapa and Julius Abure clash over Appeal Court judgment. Photo credit: Lamidi Apapa, Julius Abure

Source: Facebook

This is as on Thursday, August 24, when the Court of Appeal in Owerri, Imo state capital, invalidated all the off-season governorship primary elections conducted by the national chairman of the party, Julius Abure.

Legit.ng reported that the court also sacked Abure and affirmed Lamidi Apapa as the authentic chairman of the Labour Party.

Apapa insisted that the court ruling had reaffirmed that Abure was not the authentic party chairman of the party when the primaries were conducted.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He also described Peter Obi’s recent visit to Imo state to campaign for Senator Athan Achonu as a contempt of subsisting court order.

But Abure, reacting in an exclusive chat with The PUNCH, said, the media report about his sack as LP's chairman, is nothing short of "fake news", noting the court has no power to look at the case.

“It is nothing but fake news. Let me send you our official reaction to the report. Senator Athan Achonu is our candidate. The lower court said it has no jurisdiction to look at the case ab initio and that the status quo should remain," Abure said.

However, Apapa, factional national chairman of LP had during a press briefing in Abuja with some members of his led-NWC, maintained that Abure was still under suspension when he conducted primary elections in three states, saying that formed the basis for the judgment, The Sun newspaper report added.

Apapa, insisted further that only candidates endorsed by him can feature in the Saturday, November 11, Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo governorship election, Daily Trust reported.

Court of appeal affirms Abure as Labour Party national chairman

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Labour Party's leadership crisis has been resolved by the court of appeal in Benin City, the capital of Edo State.

The court affirmed Julius Abure as the authentic national chairman of the party, stating that one man cannot suspend the embattled chairman.

Abure vs Apapa: Court gives final judgement on Labour Party chairmanship

On Thursday, August 24, the Court of Appeal sitting in Owerri, Imo State, sacked Julius Abure as the national chairman of the Labour Party (LP).

The court in a ruling on Thursday, affirmed Lamido Apapa as the authentic chairman of the opposition party.

The Appeal Court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) to immediately recognise and publish the names of all the governorship candidates produced by the Apapa-led national working committee in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi states.

Tribunal gives verdict on LP's House of Reps Election in Abia

The candidate of the Labour Party for the Bende Federal constituency in Abia state, Frank Ifeanyi, has lost his case challenging the victory of Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia dismissed Ifeanyi’s petition for lacking in merit.

The three-man panel by Justice Sampson Gane ruled that Kanu has the right to change his name as no person or group has the monopoly of any name.

Source: Legit.ng