The Appeal Court in Imo state, has affirmed Lamido Apapa as the national chairman of the Labour Party

In its ruling on Thursday, August 24, the court sacked Julius Abure and gave a fresh directive regarding the governorship aspirant produced by Apapa's led-faction of the party

Meanwhile, on April 5, 2023, an FCT High Court restrained Abure and three other members of the LP from parading themselves as national officers of the party

Imo state, Owerri - On Thursday, August 24, the Court of Appeal sitting in Owerri, Imo State, sacked Julius Abure as the national chairman of the Labour Party (LP).

The court has recognised Lamido Apapa as the authentic national chairman of the party. Photo credit: Willy Ibimina Jim-george, Julius Abure

As reported by The Punch, the court in a ruling on Thursday, affirmed Lamido Apapa as the authentic chairman of the opposition party.

The Appeal Court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) to immediately recognise and publish the names of all the governorship candidates produced by the Apapa-led national working committee in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi states.

The leadership crisis deepened in LP as the court also dismissed the gubernatorial candidature of Senator Athan Achonu of Imo state, and others belonging to the Abure-led LP faction, SaharaReporters confirmed.

Court of appeal affirms Abure as Labour Party national chairman

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Labour Party's leadership crisis has been resolved by the court of appeal in Benin City, the capital of Edo State.

The court affirmed Julius Abure as the authentic national chairman of the party, stating that one man cannot suspend the embattled chairman.

Obiora Ifoh, the spokesperson of the Labour Party, disclosed that the court gave the judgement in a unanimous decision on Monday.

Tribunal gives verdict on LP's House of Reps Election in Abia

The candidate of the Labour Party for the Bende Federal constituency in Abia state, Frank Ifeanyi, has lost his case challenging the victory of Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia dismissed Ifeanyi’s petition for lacking in merit.

The three-man panel by Justice Sampson Gane ruled that Kanu has the right to change his name as no person or group has the monopoly of any name.

