President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been scheduled to jet off to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Thursday, February 15

Tinubu's trip to the East African country is for the 37th ordinary session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) heads of state and government

According to the statement released by the State House in Abuja, President Tinubu will return to Abuja after the summit

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

State House, Abuja - A presidential report has confirmed that President Bola Tinubu will jet off to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to join his counterparts for the 37th ordinary session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) heads of state and government.

As contained in a statement released by Ajuri Ngelale, the president's spokesperson, President Tinubu would leave for Ethiopia on Thursday, February 15.

President Tinubu will jet off to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Thursday, February 15. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The statement reads:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

"The theme of this year’s summit is ‘‘Educate an African fit for the 21st Century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning in Africa.’’

"The President will join other African leaders in high-level meetings on institutional reforms of the African Union; peace and security; specific thematic issues such as climate change, as well as modalities of participation and priorities of the continental body in the G20."

Tinubu to represent ECOWAS region

According to the statement, President Tinubu will attend the summit as the head of the ECOWAS.

Joining him on the journey will be several ministers and high-ranking government figures.

After the summit, President Tinubu is scheduled to return to Abuja.

Economic hardship: Fresh calls for Tinubu's resignation erupts

In another report, Toyin Raheem urged Bola Ahmed Tinubu to step down from his role as president.

Raheem pointed to the current state of the Nigerian economy and the concerning rise in kidnappings for ransom as justification for his call.

Legit.ng reported that many Nigerians continue to grapple with the same issues that President Tinubu's party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), pledged to address nine years ago.

Source: Legit.ng