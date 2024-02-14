The PDP chairman in Ondo state, Fatai Adams, has been reportedly died on Wednesday morning

Kennedy Peretei, the spokesperson of the PDP in Ondo state, confirmed the demise of Adams to journalists, adding that the party would soon make an official statement

Earlier in January, Adams was suspended as the PDP state chairman in Ondo, but his suspension was described as unconstitutional by the NWC

Akure, Ondo - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman in Ondo state, Fatai Adams, has been reportedly dead.

The details of his death were yet to be disclosed as of the time of writing this report, but it was learnt that the PDP leader gave up the ghost in the early hours of Wednesday, February 14.

Ondo PDP chairman is dead Photo credit: Ondo PDP Vanguard

Source: Twitter

According to The Punch, Kennedy Peretei, the publicity secretary of the PDP in the Sunshine state, confirmed his death to journalists, adding that the opposition will soon make official communication to the media on the incident.

Peretei said:

“Yes, it is true, but we will soon communicate with you properly on the incident.”

Why PDP NWC dismisses Adams' suspension

Nearly two months ago, Adams was suspended by some members of the PDP in Ondo state, but the national working committee of the party dismissed the suspension, saying it was unconstitutional.

A statement released by the party’s national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Tuesday night, January 2, expressed the party’s consideration of the move as an insult that may be visited with decisive sanctions.

He said the PDP is an organised political party, and its strict adherence to the constitution and the rule of law would not allow the suspension to stay. He said this is because individuals or groups would not be allowed to violate the party's constitution.

Source: Legit.ng