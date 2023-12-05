The PDP has found itself in another problem as stakeholders of the party in Imo suspended the state chairman, Engr Charles Ugw

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been faced with another internal crisis as its chairman in Imo state, Engr Charles Ugwu, has been suspended.

Ugwu's suspension came after a motion by the PDP chairman in the Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area and Chairman of all PDP Chairmen in the state, Hon Emeka Alihe, seconded by the PDP Chairman of Owerri Municipal, Hon Godspower Apollos, Leadership reported.

List of chairmen who supported sacking of Imo PDP chairman

No less than 18 other local government chairmen and members of the state executive council adopted the motion for the suspension of the Imo state PDP chairman.

It was learnt that Ugwu's suspension was a result of an allegation of insubordination and misconduct.

Chidi Dike, the zonal chairman of the PDP in Okigwe, was subsequently nominated as the interim chairman of the PDP in Imo state.

Imo PDP crisis deepens as chairman sacked

In the letter where the stakeholders passed a vote of no confidence on the embattled chairman signed by the state secretary, Njaba Duruiheoma and a chieftain of the PDP, Emeka Alihe, they called for the immediate suspension of Ugwu from office.

They said that the suspended PDP chairman failed to call for a meeting of the state working committee which was against the provision of section 21 (3) of the party's constitution.

They also said Ugwu failed to join the governorship candidate of the PDP in the November 11 guber election, Samuel Anyanwu, in his thank you visit to the 27 local government areas of the state.

