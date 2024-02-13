Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, has warned the media and general public to desist from describing Daniel Bwala as his former aide

The former PDP presidential candidate maintained that Bwala was only a spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign organisation in the 2023 election

According to a statement from Atiku's media office, Bwala's job as campaign spokesperson ended after the election, and the media should stop referring to him as his media aide

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said Daniel Bwala was only a former spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign organisation in the 2023 general election and not his aide.

This was made known in a statement from the media office of the former vice president on Tuesday, February 13, adding that the senior advocate was never an aide to Atiku.

Is Daniel Bwala an Atiku's aide?

According to the statement, Bwala was hired to be a spokesperson for the Atiku/Okowa campaign organisation, and he held the position during the 2023 presidential campaign, Premium Times reported.

The Atiku's media team stated that the need for a presidential campaign spokesperson was terminated after the ended, and the legal practitioner had moved on with his career.

The statement partly read:

"This, therefore, serves as notice to the media and the interested public to desist from defining Bwala as an ex-aide of Atiku Abubakar. We duly urge the public to henceforth recognize, introduce, and define Daniel by his current vocation and alliance."

Why Atiku disowns Bwala?

On January 10, 2024, Bwala visited President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Two weeks later, he was seen with the president in France, which has stirred controversies about his loyalty to the PDP leader.

However, Bwala had said that the time of politics was over, and it was time for governance, which was why he was ready to support the administration of President Tinubu.

Why Tinubu hijacks Bwala, PDP chieftain

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu has been allegedly searching for 10 PR experts with national and international sympathies to shape his image.

Rilwan Olanrewaju, a PDP chieftain, who made the claim while speaking with Legit.ng, said Daniel Bwala and Reno Omokri are well-suited for the role.

Olanrewaju also said Bwala was never a member of the PDP but was hired to be the spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar during the election.

