Adams Oshiomhole has identified the root cause of the current hardship Nigerians are grappling with under Bola Tinubu's government

The Edo senator insisted that ex-President Buhari's policies had a negative impact on the nation

Oshiomhole, the former governor of Edo state, insisted that Tinubu should not be blamed for Nigeria's woes

Adams Oshiomhole, senator representing Edo North senatorial district, has urged Nigerians not to blame President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the current state of the nation.

Oshiomhole has said some of Buhari's policies affected Nigerians even after he handed over to Tinubu. Photo credit: Adams Oshiomhole, Muhammadu Buhari

According to Oshiomhole, Nigerians were still bearing the effects of the policies of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Daily Trust reported.

Some of the policies introduced by the Tinubu-led government have led to soaring inflation rates, food insecurity, and untold hardship, especially the removal of petrol subsidy, which tripled the pump price of fuel.

Also, the naira exchanges for about N1,400 to a dollar in the parallel market and has been on a downward slide against major world currencies in the past months.

But Tinubu and the First Lady have repeatedly told Nigerians that there were brighter days ahead, likening the current situation to the pains of a woman in labour.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV, Oshiomhole said the president should not be held responsible for the right or wrong decisions taken by the previous administration.

Oshiomhole said he always placed national interest above partisan interests, adding that he criticised Buhari’s government for some of its policies.

“I felt that it is not what the then president promised. I dissociated myself from those policies and I’m happy that I was not the only one.

“There were governors who approached the court to denounce some of those policies. It is the long term consequences of those policies that we are still grappling with now.

“Yes, it is our party platform. Like Tinubu also said, he was not a minister or adviser. He never took a contract in that government and he cannot be held responsible for what the government did right or wrong,” he said.

Presidency blasts Atiku over criticism of Tinubu's govt

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported earlier that the presidency said Nigerians enjoyed the lowest living costs in Africa.

On Sunday, February 4, it claimed that the administration of President Tinubu was focused on "solving Nigeria's economic and security challenges," and while admitting that Tinubu's reforms would cause "immediate pains, but will usher in an era of prosperity in the medium and long terms."

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, made these assertions in a statement titled 'Atiku Abubakar and his new hobby' and posted on his X account.

