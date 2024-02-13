A prominent Zaria-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Auwal Shariff, landed in SSS custody over his comments on Tinubu's government

According to reports, the state security police interrogated him for hours for criticising Tinubu's government amid Nigeria's current economic woes as well as comparing the current and previous administrations to biblical figures

Shariff's arrest was ordered from Abuja, but the Kaduna state command of the SSS, handled his matter

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The State Security Service (SSS), has quizzed a prominent Zaria-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Auwal Shariff, for comparing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and ex-President Muhammadu Buhari's regime to biblical figures like Pharaoh and Haman.

As reported by Daily Nigerian, the secret police brought him into their custody for serious questioning for also criticising Tinubu's administration over the current economic hardship in the land.

SSS grills Sheikh Auwal Shariff over criticism of Tinubu and Buhari's government. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that the cleric, who is a strong critic of President Tinubu, was quizzed on Friday, February 9, and released the same day, Daily Independent report added.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In one of his sermons, Shariff likened the power transition between former President Muhammadu Buhari and President Tinubu to that of Pharaoh and Haman, implying their leadership are similar.

The cleric also strongly condemned President Tinubu's hasty decision to remove petrol subsidy on Monday May 29, 2023, in his inaugural speech, accusing him of lacking respect and dignity for Nigerians and exacerbating economic challenges.

An insider source disclosed that Shariff's arrest was reportedly ordered from Abuja but carried out by the Kaduna state command.

Speaking on his arrest, the insider source added:

“He went and had a discussion with them, and after hours of grilling, he was allowed to go home.

“From what we gathered, the order to arrest Malam was from Abuja, but somehow the Kaduna state command handled the matter,” he said.

Tinubu urged to tackle rising insecurity, hunger

In another related development, Legit.ng reported that on Monday, February 12, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, requested that the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, communicate to the president, the current economic challenges bedeviling Nigerians.

The monarch expressed his desire for the First Lady to personally convey this message from the palace to President Tinubu, her husband, noting, Nigerians are currently grappling with suffering, including hunger and starvation, among other issues.

He said:

“Although we have several means of communicating to the government on our needs and requests, your way and means are the surest way to tell the president the actual happenings in the country.

“The hunger and starvation in the land, though didn’t start with this government, but the situation has become worse and needs urgent attention.”

Source: Legit.ng