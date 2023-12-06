Olayemi Cardoso, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has been issued an arrest warrant by the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions.

According to The Tribune, Cardoso's arrest was ordered alongside Oluwatoyin Madein, the Accountant General of the Federation, and 17 others over their refusal to appear before the House committee to answer questions regarding their operation.

The lawmakers ordered their arrest over their reluctant to honour the invitations to appear before the committee on their stewardship.

Micheal Irom, the chairman of the House Committee, directed the Inspector General of Police to ensure that the CEOs appeared before the committee on December 14 through a warrant of arrest.

This came after the speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, conducted due diligence.

At the hearing of the committee on Tuesday, December 5, Fred Agbedi moved the motion that led to the adoption of the warrant of arrest.

According to Agbedi, the CBN Governor Cardoso and 18 others were sent invitations on four different occasions, but they failed to appear for the hearing, thus, the need for the action to be taken.

Idelis Uzowanem, the petitioner, said the petition was premised on the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) report of 2021.

Recall that Cardoso was recently confirmed as governor of the apex bank by the national assembly after his name was forwarded to the lawmakers.

