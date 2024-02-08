A strong appeal has been made to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lift the suspension of the national social investment programs

This appeal was made by Comrade Deji Adeyanju, a human rights activist and pioneer of the Concerned Nigerians

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, he stated that there might be widespread protests if immediate actions are not taken

FCT, Abuja - Deji Adeyanju, pioneer of the Concerned Nigerians, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to rethink the decision to halt the national social investment programs, given the country's widespread hunger, suffering, and food insecurity.

In a statement made available to the media in Abuja, Adeyanju emphasised the seriousness of the situation, pointing to recent protests in places like Niger, Kano, and Kogi as clear indicators of the urgent need for the President to take decisive measures.

Recall that President Tinubu halted all operations of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) due to accusations of financial misconduct against Halima Shehu, the CEO.

The suspended programs include N-Power, Conditional Cash Transfer, Government Enterprise and Empowerment, and Home Grown School Feeding.

As contained in the statement, he said:

“While we acknowledge that the suspension of all administered programmes by the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) was initiated as part of the ongoing investigation into alleged financial malfeasance by Halima Shehu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NSIPA, we urge President Tinubu to recognize the dire consequences of the continued suspension on the lives of ordinary citizens.”

Fear of widespread protest

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Comrade Adeyanju expressed his concern, noting that Nigeria is currently grappling with many challenges that are creating a precarious situation.

He stated that suspending crucial social investment programs exacerbates the hardships citizens face.

Adeyanju said:

"Without immediate intervention, there's a genuine fear of widespread protests that could escalate into a serious revolution.

"Involving religious bodies, traditional rulers, and community leaders could offer an alternative avenue for transparent and efficient program management.

"This diversification of oversight can mitigate the risk of political interference and ensure that funds reach the intended beneficiaries promptly."

He, however, urged President Tinubu to evoke the return of these programs. The human rights activist said this will help subside food insecurity and potential social unrest.

