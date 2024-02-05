In Kaduna state, one person was killed during the rerun election held on Saturday, February 3, at Rigachikun ward of Igabi local government

The deceased, Mansur Shafiu, was allegedly killed while trying to prevent thugs from snatching ballot boxes during the election

Legit.ng reports that in Nigeria, violence is experienced by citizens during almost all election seasons

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections.

Kaduna, Kaduna state - A Kaduna resident, Mansur Shafiu, has been stabbed to death while attempting to prevent a ballot box from being stolen.

The incident happened in Rigachikun, Igabi local government area (LGA) of the state, at the just-concluded rerun elections, Daily Trust reported.

Political thugs have been used by the established political parties in Nigeria for decades to influence the electoral process by force. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that violence is a worrisome strategy in Nigeria – Africa’s largest democracy – to disrupt the voting process.

The news platform said an eyewitness disclosed that Mansur was stabbed to death in his bid to prevent political hoodlums from snatching ballot box.

See the picture of the slain youth below:

Subsequently, on Sunday morning, February 4, some youths barricaded the Kaduna/Zaria road to protest the killing of the young man.

Their action led to a gridlock on the highway, causing motorists to be stranded before the military was invited to clear the road.

It is understood that the deceased has been buried according to Islamic rites.

Several friends of Shafiu who attended his Janāzah (funeral prayer) were in tears.

Kaduna rerun: Winner dedicates victory to Shafiu

Meanwhile, the member of the house of representatives, Igabi federal constituency, Hussaini Muhammad Jallo, who emerged victorious at the rerun poll, said he dedicated his victory to God and the slain Shafiu.

Jallo, in a statement, paid special tribute to Shafiu.

Blueprint newspaper quoted Jallo as saying:

“We will surely not allow this act of barbarism to go unpunished.

"We will engage the Nigeria Police Force to launch an immediate full-scale investigation with a view to fishing out the perpetrator of this killing."

What to read about Kaduna:

Kano: Police arrest suspected ballot box snatchers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that many suspected ballot box snatchers were arrested by the police during the Kano state house of assembly rerun election on Saturday, February 3.

The commissioner of police, Mohammed Gumel, said the suspects were arrested with dangerous weapons to disrupt the elections in Kunchi local government.

Source: Legit.ng