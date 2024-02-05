Hon. Yusuf Liman has retained his seat as the lawmaker representing Makera Constituency in the Kaduna House of Assembly

Before his win at the rerun election on Saturday, January 3, the court nullified Hon Liman's previous victory

According to the Abuja Division of the Appeal Court, his victory was invalid due to irregularities in some polling units

In the recent rerun election held in five wards of Makera Constituency, Hon. Yusuf Dahiru Liman, the former Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, emerged victorious and reclaimed his seat.

The Abuja Division of the Appeal Court mandated the rerun, which nullified Hon. Liman's previous electoral victory due to irregularities in certain polling units.

The rerun resulted from a petition by the People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Hon. Solomon Nuhu Katuka, and his party, leading to a rerun in five polling units across five political wards of the constituency.

As reported by Leadership, Liman’s election was nullified by the Kaduna State National/State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal on September 30 and ordered a rerun in 42 polling units.

Legal battles for Liman's seat

APC and Liman challenged the Tribunal's decision by filing an appeal.

The Appeal Court, led by Justices O. O. Adejumo, A. O Oyetula, and P.A. Obiora, rejected the appeal and mandated a rerun in five polling units of Barnawa wards.

Despite the legal battle, Liman of the APC secured victory in a peaceful Saturday poll, garnering 18,068 votes compared to PDP's Nuhu Katuka, who received 17,404 votes.

Revealing the outcome, Professor Jamilu Ya'u, the returning officer for the state constituency rerun election, declared that:

“Hon. Dahiru Yusuf Liman having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”

