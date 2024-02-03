Operatives of the Kano state police command have arrested several suspected ballot box snatchers

The suspected were arrested during the State House of Assembly re-run election on Saturday, February 3.

The Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Usaini Gumel said the suspects were arrested with dangerous weapons

Kano state - Many suspected ballot box snatchers have been arrested by the police during the Kano State House of Assembly rerun election on Saturday, February 3.

The Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Usaini Gumel said the suspects were arrested with dangerous weapons to disrupt the elections in the Kunchi local government area of the state.

As reported by The Nation, some youths reportedly snatched ballot boxes during the election in Tsanyawa local government area.

Gumel said the thugs, arrested in possession of firearms, were hired by a politician contesting the election, Vanguard reported.

“We saw a truck that is faulty by the roadside. We saw people in large numbers by the roadside.

“One Abdulrazaq Muhammad aka Mai Salati, from Kano Municipal told us one Gwarmai who is contesting in the area invited them over.

“We will get the Gwarmai to know if he is truly a candidate contesting and why did he invite them to the area.

“We suspect they are in the bush to lay ambush on the electoral officers while on their way with the election results.”

INEC suspends re-run elections in Kano

Legit.ng earlier reported that INEC announced the suspension of ongoing re-run elections in specific constituencies in Enugu, Kano and Akwa Ibom states. The electoral body said the suspension was due to disruptions, irregularities and abduction of election officials.

According to INEC National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun mni, the decision to suspend the re-run election is in alignment with the provisions of Section 24(3) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The affected areas are as follows: Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency, Akwa Ibom state with suspension of elections in two Polling Units. Enugu South 1 State Constituency, Enugu state with the suspension of elections in all eight Polling Units and Kunchi/Tsanyawa State Constituency, Kano State with the suspension of elections in all ten Polling Units in Kunchi LGA.

