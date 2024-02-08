The Nigerian military has captured a woman for alleged kidnapping in conspiracy with others

It was gathered that this woman was arrested at the ransom exchange point after being sent by their gang leader to receive the money

Further investigation confirmed that the gang leader was married to the ransom collector arrested by troops

Military troops from the 93 Battalion, part of the 6th Brigade of the Nigerian Army, have captured a woman suspected of being involved in kidnapping.

As reported by Daily Trust, she was apprehended while attempting to collect ransom money for a victim who had been abducted in Taraba State.

Additionally, they have detained a well-known arms dealer who has been supplying weapons to criminals not only in Taraba but also in other regions of Nigeria.

Reports suggest that the female suspect was married to a criminal figure who held a prominent position as the second-in-command to the late Hana Terwase.

The spokesperson for the Bridget, Lieutenant Oni Olubodunde, announced that based on reliable intelligence regarding the activities of an arms dealer, Joshua Dutse Idah, aged 45, was apprehended by troops.

How kidnappers were arrested by troops

Lt. Olubodunde detailed that the suspect was tracked down and arrested in Ibbi town, located in Ibbi Local Government Area of the state, en route to Kaduna State in a blue Volkswagen Sharon vehicle bearing registration number Rivers SKN-390AA.

During interrogation, Dutse confessed that he intended to transport AK-47 rifles to Katsina State, having already received a partial payment of N300,000 for the task.

He said:

“After a thorough search on the vehicle, troops recovered 1 PK machine gun, 399 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition and 3 AK-47 rifle magazines.”

The military representative additionally revealed that Janet Igohia, a 31-year-old woman suspected of kidnapping, was apprehended upon receiving N1.5 million, which was ransom money for a kidnapped individual in the Chanchangi region of Takum Local Government Area in the state.

The confession by kidnap suspect

The spokesperson stated that Igohia confessed to being married to Voryor Gata, a notorious criminal previously serving as the second-in-command to the late Gana Terwase.

He said:

“She is currently married to the leader of a violent extremist group in southern Taraba. According to her, she had previously been married to high profile criminals such as late Terkibi Gemaga aka Mopol, a notorious kidnapper who was killed by troops five years ago.

“She revealed that she also got married to late Gana Terwase, another notorious criminal who was killed during a joint special force operation three years ago.”

Lieutenant Olubodunde additionally disclosed that soldiers stationed in the Mararaba Baissa community within Donga LGA captured two additional individuals suspected of trafficking firearms.

These suspects were purportedly linked to unlawful killings and stealing of cattle and were found in possession of N600,000.

He added that:

“The money recovered from the suspects was part of the proceeds from their illegal activities and 2 Techno mobile phones.”

He identified the individuals involved as Alhaji Adamu Damisa, aged 40, and Usman Isah, aged 44.

