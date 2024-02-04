Kano in the northwest geopolitical zone is one of the most politically conscious states in Nigeria and the country's most populous state

Already, Kano’s political atmosphere is charged, owing to Rabiu Kwankwaso’s political interests

Now, a prominent broadcaster, Oseni Rufai, put up an online poll, and its final result suggests that Kwankwaso and his protégé, Abba Yusuf, would not mind leaving the NNPP for the APC

Kano, Kano state - An X (formerly Twitter) poll has predicted that Abba Kabir Yusuf, the governor of Kano state, will dump the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP).

According to the poll conducted by prominent broadcaster, Oseni Rufai, Governor Yusuf’s mentor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, will also leave the NNPP for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legit.ng reports that the invitation extended to Yusuf and Kwankwaso by the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, has continued to elicit different reactions in the state.

While Ganduje’s invitation to Kwankwaso and Yusuf to join the APC should ordinarily be seen as a move to end the raging cold war between the two erstwhile political allies, the development has reportedly kept agitating the minds of supporters of both gladiators in Kano.

Kwankwaso used to be Ganduje’s boss, with the latter serving as Kano deputy governor under the 2023 presidential hopeful.

Following Rufai’s poll, 57.5% of respondents said Messrs Yusuf and Kwankwaso will defect to the APC.

42.5% posited that both NNPP chieftains will remain in the party.

Legit.ng reports that Rufai’s poll garnered 3,005 votes.

