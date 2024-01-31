NNPP's Mohammed Jamu has talked down moves by the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, to reconcile with his former boss, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

There has been love lost between Messrs Ganduje and Kwankwaso, both former governors of Kano state, with the former working as deputy to the latter for two terms and succeeding him after his tenure

Speaking in a new interview monitored by Legit.ng, Jamu, a stalwart of the NNPP and top supporter of Kwankwaso, said his party is unaware of any move to end hostilities in Kano state

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering politics

Kano, Kano state - Mohammed Jamu, a chieftain of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) in Kano state, has said the party is "not aware of" a move to reconcile Rabiu Kwankwaso, the NNPP national leader, and Abdullahi Ganduje, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While appearing on Trust TV's Daily Politics, Jamu said the NNPP only heard about the purported reconciliation move via the media pages.

An NNPP chieftain has surprisingly feigned ignorance of any reconciliation move in Kano state. Photo credits: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that the interview was published on Wednesday, January 31.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The NNPP chieftain said:

“All these issues about reconciliation, we from Kano state, especially of the NNPP and the Kano state government, we are just all hearing this on the pages of media, social media and the rest. We don’t even know.”

Asked by the presenter if the NNPP was not consulted, he replied:

“We are not aware.”

Watch the full programme below:

What to read about Kano, Ganduje, Kwankwaso:

NNPP, APC supporters clash in Kano

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that overzealous supporters of Kano's two leading political parties (NNPP and APC) have been clashing in some remote areas of the state.

Although no loss of life has been recorded, the state commissioner of police (CP), Mohammed Usaini Gumel, and his management team have commenced moves to douse tension.

Security operatives have deployed community solutions to reconcile the warring parties.

Source: Legit.ng