The crisis rocking the Rivers Assembly is not ending soon despite the recent decision by Governor Fubara to give room for peace in the state

High Court in FCT on Wednesday, issued a warrant of arrest against Fubara's chief of staff, Edison Ehie, over the burning of the Rivers State House of Assembly complex

In a swift move, Rivers State High Court issued an order countering the previous court's decision against Ehie

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Following the recent political crisis that rocked Rivers state, the Rivers State High Court, Port Harcourt Division, has granted an ex-parte order restraining the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other security agencies from arresting, Edison Ehie.

Rivers State High Court grants a protective order to Edison Ehie. Photo credit: Edison Ehie, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

The order which was granted following a motion ex-parte filed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor had sought to stop the police from arresting him over his alleged involvement in the burning of the Hallowed Chambers of the Rivers State House of Assembly in 2023, Channels TV reported.

How Explosion rocked Rivers Assembly that led to Ehie's recent ordeal

Recall that on Sunday night, October 29, 2023, an explosion rocked the Rivers State House of Assembly complex.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The incident came amid alleged moves by some lawmakers to impeach Governor Sim Fubara.

The explosion forced Rivers's government to demolish the state assembly.

High court restricts police from arresting Ehie, Fubara's CoS

However, on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, the presiding Judge, Sika Aprioku granted the order before adjourning the matter to February 6, for a hearing of the substantive application.

At the height of the political crisis in the state, the Martin Amaewhule-led group had petitioned the police demanding that Ehie be arrested, investigated, and prosecuted over allegations of his involvement in the suspected arson at the House of Assembly Complex.

Senior lawyer says Fubara risks impeachment

In another development, a senior lawyer exposed the game plan of Rivers assembly lawmakers after Fubara decided to make peace with his predecessor, Wike.

Adeleke Agbola (SAN) disclosed that Fubara could be impeached if he does not apply caution.

This comes after Fubara received the lawmakers who defected to the APC but were loyal to Wike and re-appointed commissioners who resigned during the Rivers crisis.

Fubara swears in 9 of Wike's re-nominated commissioners

Legit.ng reported earlier that Governor Siminalayi Fubara on Friday, January 26, swore in nine re-nominated commissioners, who had earlier resigned.

The swearing-in ceremony was conducted at the state Executive Council Chambers of the Government House in Port Harcourt.

The new commissioners took the oaths at once, beginning from the oath of allegiance to the oath of office.

Source: Legit.ng