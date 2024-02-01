The Alliance of Minority and Ethnic factions in Nigeria has called upon Nyesom Wike, former Governor of Rivers State and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, to adhere to the terms of the peace agreement introduced by President Bola Tinubu for the sake of harmony and unity.

The group's head, Dan Okwa, expressed concerns during a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, February 1, asserting that the legal system is being manipulated to weaken the governor and disgrace those he is seen supporting.

The FCT minister has been in a heated feud with the governor of Rivers. Photo Credit: Sir Siminalaye Fubara/Nyesom Ezenwo Wike

Dan expressed disapproval of the plan to bring charges against Edison Ehie, the former Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly and current Chief of Staff to the Governor, stating that it goes against the principles of promoting peace.

The coalition emphasised the importance of a balanced perception of the peace agreement, firmly believing it should not favour any party disproportionately.

Their concern stemmed from the recent use of the judiciary to weaken the authority of the State Governor.

The coalition urged the federal government and its agencies to align with the principles of the Peace Accord by dropping all charges against Edison Ehie and other supporters of Fubara.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, the coalition said:

"It will be most disrespectful to repay Mr President with such behaviour when he has shown the way in how to give peace a chance.

"Our Coalition consequently frowns at attempts to use the judiciary or agencies of the Federal government to witch-hunt officials of the Rivers State Government.

"We want Mr Wike to take special note that his camp’s stance on remaining belligerent has implications for the relationship between the states and the Federal Government.

"We appeal to Governor Fubara and his camp to continue to abide by the terms of the accord in the belief that the Wike’s camp will come around."

