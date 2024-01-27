Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi state made his first appointments at his inauguration ground soon after he took the oath of office

Ododo announced the names of commissioners who served in the administration of the immediate past Governor Yahaya Bello

The governor said the commissioners' names would be forwarded to the state house of assembly with immediate effect

Lokoja, Kogi - On his first day of office, the newly sworn-in Kogi Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has appointed cabinet members and other key aides.

During his inaugural speech, he announced that the nomination of some commissioners would be forwarded to the Assembly for prompt confirmation as members of the state executive council (SEC).

List of appointees Governor Ododo named on his inauguration

The Nation reported that Ododo was sworn in as the 5th elected Kogi Governor on Saturday afternoon, January 27.

Most of the Commissioner-nominees were from the immediate past administration of Governor Yahaya Bello.

Among them are Folashade Ayoade Arike, Kingsley Fanwo, Deedat Salami Ozigi, the former SSG and several assistants named with immediate effect.

Video: Governor Ododo, his deputy, prostrated for ex-Governor Yahaya Bello

In a trending video, the deputy governor who was sworn in on Saturday was seen prostrating for the immediate past governor of the state, Bello, in a viral video.

The trending video has been generating negative reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Recall that Governor Ododo prostrated for Bello after receiving his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Okanlawon Gaffar, a legal practitioner who spoke with legit.ng, said the development was a reflection of the poor state of Nigeria's democracy.

He said:

"He (Ododo) feels he is more responsive to his godfather than the people that elected him and, most times, will still find himself receiving governance instructions from his godfather. This, most times, even spills over to making appointments sanctioned by his godfather rather than based on competence. If Nigeria's democracy is to flourish, actions like this that badly portray the democratic system have to be discouraged."

See the videos of their prostration here:

Kogi Governor Ododo prostrated for Yahaya Bello:

Usman Ododo takes the oath of office

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kashim Shettime, the vice president of Nigeria, was at the colourful event that saw the change of power in Kogi state on Saturday.

Usman Ododo, the winner of the November 11 governorship election in Kogi, took over the affairs of the state from the immediate past governor, Yahaya Bello.

Chukwuka Ofoegbu, who spoke with Legit.ng on the victory of Ododo, said there is much to expect from the governor because he was the best of the options on the ground during the poll.

