Governor Usman Ododo has assumed his position as the new leader of Kogi state, marking the end of Yahaya Bello’s eight-year tenure

Governor Bello handed over power to Ododo at a ceremony held at the Muhammadu Buhari Square, Lokoja on Saturday, January 27

Interestingly, Ododo's deputy, Salifu Oyibo, got the attention of many online as he prostrated for his predecessor, after taking the oath of office

Kogi state, Lokoja - Salifu Oyibo, the new deputy governor of Kogi state, was in a video that has gone viral, prostrating before the immediate past governor of the state, Yahaya Bello, shortly after he took his oath of office on Saturday, January 27.

The video of Salifu Oyibo, Kogi's new deputy governor, has sparked a debate on social media, Alhaji Yahaya Bello. Photo credit: Joel Oyibo Salifu

He was sworn in shortly before the new governor, Usman Ododo, The Punch reported.

Nigerians react as Ododo prostrated for ex-Governor Bello

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section on X and reacted to the development. Legit.ng captured some reactions below:

@Chinonxo tweeted:

"We're in the trenches. Deep one."

@Diddy_jeff8931 tweeted:

"We all know in Kogi that this is Yahaya bello 3rd term."

@Desdolaa tweeted:

"Even the elected governor have been doing same."

@_drernest tweeted:

"Their fraudulent selection by @inecnigeria will be recovered."

@Chakkk4 tweeted:

"Fight go soon start."

@Dejislococus tweeted:

"One chance leleyi."

@King_mekus tweeted:

"Kogi don enter serious one chance."

