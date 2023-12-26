President Bola Tinubu has given Governor Fubara a path on the back for his resolve to end the crisis in Rivers state

The Nigerian leader thanked Fubara for his readiness to implement the peace pact he signed with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike

Meanwhile, Fubara was part of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) delegation that visited Tinubu in his Lagos residence on Tuesday, December 26

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara of River state over his recent move.

Tinubu sings Fubara's praises as he agrees to settle with Wike

Tinubu lauded Fubara over what he described as the governor’s statesmanship in resolving the political impasse between him and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Nyesom Wike, Vanguard reported.

This is as the president has said that the federal and sub-national governments of Nigeria have the mutual responsibility of ensuring the country’s peace and stability, The Punch reported.

A statement by the presidential spokesman quoted Tinubu on Tuesday, December 26, as saying:

“Nigeria needs peace and stability to move forward. Nigeria belongs to all of us, and we have to take care of it.”

President Tinubu acknowledged the presence of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state at the meeting, commending him for his efforts to peacefully resolve the political challenges in the state, Channels TV reported.

“I thank you for your statesmanship. I listened to your broadcast and your emphasis on peace. It is only with peace that effective governance can thrive, and governance has commenced in earnest under my watch,” Tinubu told Fubara who was part of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) delegation that visited the president in his Lagos residence on Tuesday.

PDP tackles Fubara over Tinubu's peace deal

Meanwhile, the Deputy National Youth Leader of the PDP, Timothy Osadolor, said Governor Sim Fubara cannot implement the peace pact he agreed and signed with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Osadolar said the issues at stake are bigger than Fubara because they are constitutional issues.

He stated this during an interview with The Punch on Tuesday, December 26.

Fubara speaks on implementing Tinubu’s peace deal with Wike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fubara said he is committed to implementing the eight-point presidential peace agreement addressing the political crisis in the state.

In his Christmas Broadcast on Monday morning, December 25, he assured citizens that the implementation would safeguard collective interests and democratic values.

The governor emphasised that the peace pact presented an opportunity for much-needed stability in Rivers state.

Did Tinubu impose peace deal on Governor Fubara?

Also, Legit.ng reported earlier that President Tinubu was accused of imposing the resolution reached at the presidential villa on Governor Siminalayi Fubara. David Briggs, a former work commissioner, claimed to be in attendance at the villa meeting.

He said Tinubu came into the meeting with the resolution written with him and described it as a presidential proclamation.

Briggs said Governor Fubara should not be blamed because he could not fight two battles simultaneously.

