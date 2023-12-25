The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has revealed why some elders in Rivers state are against him

Wike said some elders in the oil-rich are attacking him because their sons lost in the 2023 elections

He said people should not “get involved in any fight between two politicians without knowing the root cause.”

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Rivers state, Poet-Harcourt - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has criticised some elders of Rivers state for rejecting the outcome of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s intervention.

Wike said the elders are against him because some of their sons lost the general election, Premium Times reported.

Wike said Rivers elders are against him because their sons lost election Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike -CON

Source: Facebook

He said this during the Thanksgiving service and marriage anniversary celebration of his ally, Des George-Kelly, in Port-Harcourt on Sunday, December 24.

The former River state governor warned the people not to “get involved in any fight between two politicians without knowing the root cause.”

Why Rivers elders are against me

The FCT minister said the elders tried to stop him from contesting for the 2015 governorship election in Rivers state. He said they've now returned after some of their sons lost elections.

“When I was running for governor in 2014/2015, I was invited that some elders wanted to see me. When I got there, I saw only two people. Just two of them constituted themselves as elders over the whole state.

“They said elders of the state have decided that I should not contest the election. I said it must be a joke. Now they’ve come back again as elders.

“Check everyone there, some of them their sons lost the election. Everybody wants to take their pound of flesh. ‘Wike prevented me from this. Wike made me not to be that. Wike made me not to be that.’ Even those that Wike made have joined them.”

Rivers elders drag Tinubu to court over agreement on Wike-Fubara rift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that six elders from Rivers state dragged President Tinubu to the Federal High Court in Abuja, for allegedly forcing Governor Siminilaya Fubara to enter into an unconstitutional agreement with Wike.

The elders said the 8-point resolution was illegal and undermined the extant/binding relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

The elders asked the court to determine whether Tinubu, Fubara and the Rivers State Assembly have the right to enter into any agreement that has the effect of nullifying or undermining the constitutional/legal potency of the provisions of Section 109(I)(g) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

Source: Legit.ng