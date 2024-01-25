Femi Adesina has stunned many with his recent revelation about his pastor during his service as an aide to ex-President Buhari

The former presidential aide said because he couldn't stand his pastor's criticism of his principal Buhari, he stopped going to church

Adesina made this revelation in his new book titled: Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023)

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

FCT, Abuja - Femi Adesina, a special adviser to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has explained the reason he stopped attending the Foursquare Gospel Church in Abuja.

Femi Adesina has cited reasons for his departure from the Foursquare Gospel Church during his time as Buhari's aide. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

The former presidential aide disclosed that he stopped going to the church because he could not stand the constant criticism of his principal by his pastor, Reverend Babajide Olowodola.

He made this known in his newly launched book, "Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023)", The Nigerian Tribune repprted.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to Adesina, he had to quit the Asokoro-based church in February 2018 because the pastor thought he could pull Buhari down with his words and sermons.

He accused the man of God of being prejudiced and exhibiting messianic tendencies, PM News report added.

Adesina said:

“I remained a member of Foursquare Gospel Church, but I could not imagine myself sitting to listen to a prejudiced preacher. I left the church in February 2018, Rev. Olowodola, who we were on regular talking terms almost weekly on phone didn’t ask after me. Neither did I reach out to him."

‘Jubril of Sudan’: Femi Adesina opens up on Buhari ‘being cloned’ in 2019

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Femi Adesina debunked claims that his principal was a 'Jubril of Sudan' clone.

He made this known in his newly launched book, Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023).

Adesina noted that Buhari, upon his return from a foreign medical trip on August 19, 2021, had remembered his name and commented on his dress sense.

Adesina narrates how Buhari called name of Jesus at Aso Rock

Legit.ng reported that Femi Adesina said Buhari called the name ‘Jesus’ when his Vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, survived a helicopter crash in February 2019.

Adesina disclosed this in the book titled, ‘Working with Buhari: Reflections of A Special Adviser, Media, and Publicity (2015-2023)’.

Adesina said Buhari is far from the bigot most perceive him to be.

Why Buhari did not eliminate Nnamdi Kanu

Meanwhile, Adesina explained how Buhari’s government did a favour to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The former presidential aide disclosed that the federal government led by Buhari did Kanu a favour by extraditing him to Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng