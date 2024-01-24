Isa Ali Pantami was too perfect for his job, hence he attracted a lot of enemies, Babatunde Fashola said

The former governor of Lagos state maintained that Pantami is not corrupt, and this made some persons in Buhari's cabinet unhappy with him

Fashola stated this on Wednesday, at the public presentation of a 341-page book titled ‘A Scholar’s Journey, written by Prof. Pantami

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - Babatunde Raji Fashola has explained why some members of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet were not pleased with the former minister of communication and digital economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami.

Fashola reveals how Pantami stood tall among Buhari's ministers. Photo credit: Babatunde Raji Fashola, @ProfIsaPantami

Source: Facebook

Fashola said one of the reasons why Pantami was annoying to some people in the immediate past federal administration was Pantami’s dedication to getting things right at all times and every ‘T’ and ‘I’ crossed and dotted.

Fashola who alongside Pantami served in the Buhari cabinet, made this revelation on Wednesday, January 24, in Abuja in his keynote, at the public presentation of a 341-page book titled ‘A Scholar’s Journey: Navigating Academia’, written by Prof. Pantami, Daily Trust reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“I got to know Prof. Pantami as my colleague in the Federal Executive Council (FEC), where he served as Minister for Communication and Digital Economy during 2019 to 2023. His passion and attention to detail are very well known. His desire to have every ‘T’ and ‘I’ crossed and dotted in every document was almost annoying for some people.

“And if your vision and missions did not align, he would let you know very clearly. But he was Mr. Compliance to a good cause. As I said, our records are better off for the ‘Pantami effect’. At a time when truth is the endangered by fake news, when history is threatened by revisionists, books that profess a factual basis, which report history and events accurately, become all the more important to preserve the foundations of our civilization,” Fashola said.

Fashola speaks on monthly pension from Lagos govt

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Babatunde Fashola has cleared the air concerning his monthly pension by the state government.

Fashola, who appeared as a guest on Arise TV's programme Perspective, disclosed that he is still being paid N577,000 as a monthly pension by the Lagos state government.

The former minister said that despite the stories that he is getting billions of naira as pension from the state government, all he got monthly was just N577,000.

Pantami explains rising cases of kidnappings under Tinubu despite NIN-SIM policy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Isa Pantami has maintained that the failure to utilise the NIN-SIM policy has encouraged criminality, especially kidnapping, in the country.

Pantami disclosed this on his X page (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

The former minister who supervised the National Identification Number (NIN)-SIM policy during the former president, Muhammadu Buhari's administration, said the problem was not with the policy but the failure of relevant institutions to utilise it now.

Source: Legit.ng