Femi Adesina has countered the rumour that his principal, Muhammadu Buhari, was not the real 'Buhari'

In his new book, the former aide described the 'Jubril of Sudan' clone rumour as ridiculous

Meanwhile, Adesina's book provides an insight into his experiences during his service as the special adviser to the former president

The former media aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has debunked claims that his principal was a 'Jubril of Sudan' clone.

Femi Adesina has addressed claims of Buhari being the ‘Jubril of Sudan’ in his new book. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

He made this known in his newly launched book, Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023).

As reported by The Punch, Adesina noted that Buhari, upon his return from a foreign medical trip on August 19, 2021, had remembered his name and commented on his dress sense.

How the Jubril of Sudan rumour started

The former presidential aide recalled that the day Buhari returned, he (Adesina) attended the wedding of the daughter of the then Chief of Defense Staff, General Gabriel Abayomi Olonisakin.

He said after Buhari's return, some people began to share unfounded stories that it was not the real president who had returned to the country but a clone named Jubril from Sudan.

Adesina, however, dismissed the claim, noting Buhari's actions towards those who received him at the airport showed he was not cloned, The Cable report added.

“When later, some people began to spread unfounded stories that the man that returned to the country on that August 19 was not the real Buhari, but a clone, named Jubril of Sudan, I just found it preposterous, even otiose. My response was usually that if the person was a certain Jubril, how did he know my name, and commenting on my dressing? Pathetic people. Pitiable.”

