Former President Muhammadu Buhari's spokesperson, Femi Adesina, has said he had a strained relationship with the late Abba Kyari, an ex-chief of staff to the president

Adesina stated that the late Kyari was not happy with the fact that he had a direct relationship with President Buhari

According to Adesina, Kyari blocked him from having access to the operational fund of the media unit, and he could not be employed till his death

Femi Adesina, the former spokesperson of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, has disclosed the intrigues that happened between him and Abba Kyari, the late cousin and chief of staff to his employer.

Adesina's revelation indicated that he had a strained relationship with the former chief of staff to ex-President Buhari from the day the latter was appointed.

Adesina speaks on Kyari's role in Buhari's government Photo Credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Femi Adesina speaks about his relationship with the late Abba Kyari

According to The Tribune, the former presidential spokesperson made the disclosure in his book titled, "Working with Buhari: reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023),” stating that Kyari was not satisfied with his direct relationship with President Buhari.

The veteran journalist said he was only following Buhari's advice since he became his spokesperson.

The veteran journalist said for the five years Kyari worked as chief of staff to Buhari, he did not allow the office of the media to have access to the operational funds, which had been in existence under the previous administration.

Adesina reveals the opportunity late Abba Kyari denied him

He also made it known that Kyari denied him the opportunity to employ personnel in the media unit, despite President Buhari's approval.

Adesina noted that he and Kyari did not settle their score till the latter died. He added that he tried to give him the desired respect and work out an amicable working relationship with him.

His statement reads in part:

"One thing you cannot deny Malam Abba (as he was usually called) was that he was fiercely loyal to the President."

PDP, church, 1 other are major enemies of Buhari's administration

Legit.ng earlier reported that former President Buhari's spokesperson, Adesina, has said he inherited collateral damage as the mouthpiece of the former administration.

Adesina also revealed that his employer for eight years had three enemies the moment he was installed as the president of Nigeria.

According to Adesina, the enemies of Buhari cut across the PDP, a section of the Church and some APC members.

Source: Legit.ng