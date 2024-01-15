The Supreme Court, on Friday, January 12, restored Governor Abba Yusuf’s victory in the March 18, 2023 governorship election

Legit.ng reports that the Supreme Court’s judgement doused the tension that had built in Kano after the sacking of Yusuf, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), by the tribunal and Appeal Court

Governor Yusuf hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for not succumbing to alleged pressure to influence the decision of the Supreme Court in the disputed Kano governorship election

Kano, Kano state - Abba Kabir Yusuf, governor of Kano state, has said President Bola Tinubu shunned the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje’s pressure to influence the Supreme Court’s judgement.

Legit.ng recalls that the apex court’s verdict favoured the incumbent Kano governor.

In a statement on Sunday, January 14, by the director general, media and publicity, government house, Kano, Bature Tofa, Yusuf alleged that his predecessor, Ganduje, pressured President Tinubu to influence the court’s verdict but Tinubu did not yield to the entreaty.

As reported by The Punch on Monday, January 15, the statement quoted the governor as saying:

“As a true democrat and progressive, I call upon my opponents and their supporters to join me in the endeavour to develop our beloved state of Kano for the betterment of its citizens.”

Supreme Court reverses Yusuf's sack

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Court dismissed the verdict of the Court of Appeal that sacked Governor Yusuf.

Justice John Okoro-led five-member panel of the apex court faulted the decision of the appellate court to deduct 165,616 votes from the votes of the governor in the 2023 governorship election.

Kano judgement: Kwankwaso sends message to Nigerians

Meanwhile, Kwankwaso said the case of the Kano state governorship election is a lesson to all.

Kwankwaso, who is a mentor of Governor Yusuf, said the Supreme Court's judgement has restored hope to the people of Kano state.

