Former Emir of Kano State, Mohammad Sanusi II, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) knew they lost the Kano governorship election

Sanusi said the APC leaders went to court to hijack power from Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the NNPP

The former CBN governor said it is too late to accept defeat after attempting to gain power by force

Kano state - Former Emir of Kano State, Mohammad Sanusi II, has mocked the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state governor candidate, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, and other chieftains for allegedly trying to steal power through corrupt judges.

Sanusi said the APC knew they lost the governorship state on March 18 yet went to court to hijack the mandate of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, Daily Trust reported.

Sanusi says APC knew they lost but still made moves to hijack power in Kano Photo Credit: Abdullahi Ganduje

He stated this while speaking on accepting destiny during a lesson session.

The former Central Bank governor said it is too late for the APC to accept defeat after attempting to seize power through a court process not knowing God was waiting.

“One laughable thing is that after some people were defeated in an election, they went to court to hijack power. At last in the court, they met Allah in wait. After stopping them from gaining power by force, now they said that they had accepted His decision.

“The best time to accept destiny is after the polls. You know people did not vote for you. You know you lost but made moves to hijack power. It’s too late.

