The rumoured alliance between Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and the All Progressives Congress (APC) is beginning to take shape

Senator Kwankwaso was recently pictured shaking hands with the grand stalwart of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande

This meeting has further sparked speculation that the rumour might be true as he is tipped to play a crucial role in the alliance process

FCT, Abuja - Hours after a faction of the NNPP confirmed that the expulsion of its presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, remains valid, there is fresh speculation he might decamp to APC.

Recall that the NNPP faction urged the media to respect the NNPP constitution by recognising only bonafide officers per the party’s constitution.

Since the Supreme Court's verdict in the Kano gubernatorial election dispute, Ganduje has been rumoured to consider decamping to APC. Photo Credit: Concerned Nigerian

They asserted that figures such as Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and the complete roster of the former national working committee have already been ousted from the NNPP.

Stirring further confirmation of Kwankwaso’s rumoured alliance with the APC, the Supreme Court verdict that was declared in favour of the NNPP hinted at a possible agreement between Kwankwaso and the APC.

Supreme Court: Kwankwaso denies arrangement with Tinubu, APC in Kano verdict

However, Senator Kwankwaso denied this assertion and claimed that all speculation and even boasted that he was a political strategist no one could outsmart.

A recent photo of Kwankwaso and APC grand stalwart Bisi Akande shaking hands has sparked fresh speculations of a possible crossover or cross-alliance between the APC and the NNPP.

With this development, the fate of Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of APC and a formidable force in the party, stands under scrutiny.

Kwankwaso recounts plot to arrest him during Kano governorship dispute

In another report, Senator Kwankwaso has boasted that he is a political mastermind and nobody can beat him to the game of politics.

He stated that there were plots to frame him for some of the orchestrated violence for him to be arrested.

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) chieftain said there was no deal with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to get a favourable judgement at the apex court.

