Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Several post-election litigations followed the Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC's) conduct of the 2023 gubernatorial elections.

Aggrieved candidates who contested in the March 2023 elections approached the courts to challenge the outcome of the polls and seek legal remedies.

10 governorship appeals have so far been heard and resolved by the Supreme Court. Photo credits: Caleb Mutfwang, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Senator Uba Sani

As of Saturday, January 13, 2024, 10 governors have triumphed at the Supreme Court.

According to the president of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, governorship candidates in Kwara, Niger, Yobe and Katsina states did not challenge the outcome of the election in court.

Appeals from Rivers, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Sokoto, Gombe, Kebbi and Taraba states among others have not been heard by the Supreme Court.

This means the fate of at least 8 governors would be decided at the apex court, the final arbiter of law.

Below are the governors whose fate have not been decided by the Supreme Court:

1) Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers state)

The Supreme Court on Monday, January 15, reserved judgement in the appeal filed by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tonye Cole, against the victory of the Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara in the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

A five-member panel headed by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun reserved judgement on the appeal after all parties in the suit adopted their briefs of arguments.

2) Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa)

The Supreme Court reserved judgement in the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, David Ombugadu, challenging the election victory of Abdullahi Sule of the APC as Governor of Nasarawa state.

On Tuesday, January 16, the five-member apex court panel presided over by Justice Kekere-Ekun reserved judgement after counsels to the appellants and respondents adopted their briefs of argument.

3) Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto (Sokoto)

In November 2023, the Court of Appeal in Abuja affirmed Ahmad Aliyu of the APC as governor of Sokoto state.

Earlier, in September, the tribunal also affirmed Aliyu's election.

4) Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe state)

In November 2023, the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja affirmed the election of the Gombe state governor, Inuwa Yahaya.

Reading the lead judgement, Justice T. N Orji-Abadua upheld the governor’s victory and dismissed the appeal by the PDP and its candidate, Jibrin Barde.

5) Nasir Idris (Kebbi)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, January 16, reserved judgement in the governorship election dispute between Governor Nasir Idris of the APC and Aminu Bande of the PDP.

The five-man panel led by Justice Kekere-Ekun reserved the judgement after the parties in the petition adopted their processes.

6) Agbu Kefas (Taraba state)

The Appeal Court in November 2023 affirmed the election of Kefas Agbu as the governor of Taraba state.

In a unanimous judgement of the three-member panel of justices of the court delivered by Justice Peter Affen, the appellate court held that the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and its governorship candidate, Professor Yahaya Sani, who were the appellants, were not consistent in their petition against the March 28, 2023 governorship election.

7) Senator Uba Sani (Kaduna state)

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja in November 2023 affirmed the election of Uba Sani as the governor of Kaduna state.

A three-member panel of the Court of Appeal while delivering the judgement in favour of Sani held that the gubernatorial election petition tribunal acted in error.

8) Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta state)

Earlier in January, the Supreme Court reserved judgement on the appeals by the APC candidate, Social Democratic Party (SDP), and Labour Party (LP) and their candidates in the 2023 Delta state governorship election.

The five-member Supreme Court panel led by John Okoro after listening to parties’ arguments reserved judgments on the matters.

Meanwhile, in one of the several Supreme Court's judgements given on Friday, January 12, 2024, the apex court delivered its much-anticipated judgment on the Plateau state governorship election dispute.

It affirmed Caleb Mutfwang's election, further confirming that he is the duly elected governor of Plateau state.

Source: Legit.ng