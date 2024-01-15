The Supreme Court has dismissed the APM suit seeking to sack Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun-led panel of the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal following its withdrawal by the APM and its governorship candidate, Innocent Kere

The Supreme Court also reserved its judgment on the appeal filed by the APC and its guber candidate, Tonye Cole, in the election

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The Supreme Court on Monday, January 15, affirmed the victory of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state against the appeal filed by the Allied Peoples's Movement (APM).

This is as Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun-led panel of the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal of the APM and reserved its judgment on the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate in the March 18 governorship election, Patrick Tonye-Cole, The Punch reported.

APM withdraws its appeal seeking to sack Governor Fubara

Innocent Kere, the flagbearer of the APM in the election and its counsel announced their withdrawal of the appeal during the proceedings on Monday.

The Supreme Court then proceeded to dismiss the appeal after it had been withdrawn.

After listening to the arguments of the parties involved in the appeal of the APC and Tonye Cole, the Supreme Court reserved the matter for judgment.

Why APC, Tonye Cole wants the Supreme Court to sack Governor Fubara

Tonye-Cole and the APC are asking the Supreme Court to sack the Rivers governor on the ground that Fubara did not resign as the Accountant General of the state at the stipulated deadline by the constitution and the Electoral Act.

Recall that the victory of Governor Fubara, who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18 governorship election in Rivers state, was upheld by the Rivers state governorship election petition tribunal and the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja.

