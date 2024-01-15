The Supreme Court has reserved judgement in the appeal filed by the governorship candidate of the APC, Tonye Cole, against the victory of the Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara in the March 18, 2023 governorship election

Cole’s case is a fallout of the Appeal Court decision of November 28, 2023, which dismissed his appeal for lacking sufficient and convincing evidence

The APC governorship candidate’s contention is that of irregularities, non-compliance with the Electoral Act, and Fubara’s continued signing of documents as the Rivers State’s accountant-general after he was nominated by the PDP

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Supreme Court has reserved judgement in the appeal filed by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tonye Cole, against the victory of the Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara in the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

As reported by The Nation on Monday, January 15, a five-member panel headed by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun reserved judgement on the appeal after all parties in the suit adopted their briefs of arguments.

APC's Tonye Cole seeks to unseat PDP's Sim Fubara. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Tonye Cole

Rivers: Supreme Court hears case against Fubara

Channels Television also noted the development.

The apex court also dismissed the appeal of Innocent Kere of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) after it was withdrawn by his counsel.

Cole had filed an appeal against Fubara that he did not resign as accountant general of Rivers state within the deadline stipulated by the constitution and the Electoral Act.

Hence, Cole is insisting that Fubara was not qualified to contest the election, let alone be declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Legit.ng reports that Governor Fubara is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike chides Tonye Cole

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nyesom Wike reacted to the outcome of the governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Port Harcourt and chided APC's Cole.

Wike, who earlier served as the governor of the state for two consecutive terms, said he was happy with the ruling which favoured the PDP.

Wike storms tribunal

Legit.ng also reported that Wike, the incumbent minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), was present in court for during a tribunal proceeding.

However, Wike refused to speak to journalists after the court's session.

Rivers: Appeal Court rejects Cole's petition

Meanwhile, the Appeal Court in Lagos state rejected the petition filed by Cole.

The appellate court also dismissed the Accord Party's petition.

