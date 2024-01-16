The Supreme Court has reserved its judgment on the Nasarawa state governorship dispute between Governor Abdullahi Sule of APC and David Ombugadu of the PDP

The apex court said all parties would be notified when it is ready to deliver its final judgement on the appeal filed by PDP's Ombugadu

The PDP and Ombugadu seeking the reversal of the Court of Appeal judgement which upheld the election of Governor Sule

FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court has reserved its judgment in the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate in Nasarawa state, David Ombugadu.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, who led a five-member panel of the apex court, disclosed this on Tuesday, January 16, The Nation reported.

Supreme Court reserves judgment in Nasarawa governorship dispute Photo Credit: Abdullahi Sule

The judge announced that judgment was reserved and parties would be notified when it was ready for delivery after lawyers to parties made their final submissions.

The PDP and its candidate are seeking to set aside the November 23, 2023 judgment of the Court of Appeal, which reversed the earlier judgment of the election tribunal, the sacking of Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nasarawa: APC issues serious warning ahead of S/Court verdict

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that APC warned against throwing Nasarawa state into crisis ahead of the Supreme Court judgement between Governor Sule and Ombugadu.

The APC Publicity Secretary, Chief Douglas Utaru, warned its members, supporters and the residents of the state against fomenting trouble in the state.

Court of Appeal gives verdict on Governor Sule's election

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Thursday, November 23, affirmed the election of Governor Sule.

The appellate court set aside the judgement of the tribunal which sacked the Nasarawa governor.

Delivering judgement, the three-member panel, led by Justice Uchechukwu Onyemenam, held that the tribunal erred in law in concluding that Governor Sule did not win the majority of the votes cast in the March election. Furthermore, the court held that Governor Sule was denied a fair hearing.

Nasarawa: "PDP candidate must be careful" - Ayodele

Legit.ng also reported that Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele asked Ombugadu to stay vigilant ahead of the Court of Appeal judgement.

Ayodele urged the PDP flagbearer not to relent in his effort towards the appeal court's imminent verdict. The cleric asked the gubernatorial hopeful to “seek the face of God for victory and favour”.

