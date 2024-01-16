BREAKING: Supreme Court Postpones Judgment in Kebbi Governorship Dispute
The Supreme Court has postponed its verdict in an appeal to remove Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
At the apex court on Tuesday, January 16, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, leading a five-member panel, declared that judgment had been reserved.
After the final submissions from the parties' lawyers, the court said it would notify them when the verdict was ready.
Major General Aminu Bande, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the previous Kebbi State governorship election, seeks to overturn the Court of Appeal's decision that upheld Idris' election, as initially ruled by the election tribunal.
Source: Legit.ng