The Supreme Court has postponed its verdict in an appeal to remove Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At the apex court on Tuesday, January 16, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, leading a five-member panel, declared that judgment had been reserved.

The Supreme Court says it would communicate a new date for judgment. Photo Credit: Aminu Bande/Nasir Idris

Source: Twitter

After the final submissions from the parties' lawyers, the court said it would notify them when the verdict was ready.

Major General Aminu Bande, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the previous Kebbi State governorship election, seeks to overturn the Court of Appeal's decision that upheld Idris' election, as initially ruled by the election tribunal.

Source: Legit.ng