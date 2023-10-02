Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has reacted to the outcome of the governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Wike, who earlier served as the governor of the state for two consecutive terms, said he was happy with the ruling, describing his joy as that of a child whose land was being taken by a stranger and later got justice.

The federal minister described the prayer of the Labour Party candidate, Beatrice Itubo, who urged the court to declare her as the winner of the March 18 governorship election in River State, as a "satanic request."

Speaking on the petition filed by Tonye Cole, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the election, Wike described him as a "disobedient child."

He said:

The party (APC) had pulled down from this position, saying that we could not be a party to this after we had reviewed our facts, yet, the same boy was disobedient to the party's decision.

The tribunal has said it is unfortunate, we don't know what you are still doing here when the party that sponsored you have said we are not interested, why are you still here? The party has left, so, what platform are you standing?

Source: Legit.ng