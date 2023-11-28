The appellate court in Lagos state has dismissed the petition of Patrick Tonye-Cole, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State

The petition challenges the victory of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Saturday, March 18 gubernatorial poll

Similarly, the appellate court also rejected the Accord Party's petition and affirmed Governor Fubara's victory

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

The Appeal Court in Lagos state on Tuesday, November 28, rejected the petition filed by Patrick Tonye-Cole, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, against Governor Siminalayi Fubara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

As reported by Channels TV, the appellate court also dismissed the Accord Party's petition.

The appellate court dismissed the petition of the APC and Accord Party candidate. Photo Credit: Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

Cole, who was present in court, sought a ruling directing INEC to declare him the winner of the March governorship election in Rivers.

The Rivers State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal dismissed Cole's petition in October, stating that the APC, which sponsored him, had withdrawn the petition against Fubara's victory, The Nation reported.

Despite the Tribunal's decision, Cole appealed to the higher court, but on Tuesday, the appellate court upheld the Tribunal's ruling, confirming Fubara's electoral win in October.

Appeal court sacks Kaduna Assembly speaker

In another report, the Abuja division of the appeal court has delivered its judgment on the election that ushered in Hon Yusuf Dahiru Liman as the speaker in the Kaduna House of Assembly.

The appellate court delivered its verdict in favour of the PDP's case and ordered a rerun of the election.

The judges held that the APC's result (the margin of lead 382) was less than the number of PVCs collected in the above polling units.

“Public opinions can never take the place of law”, CJN to critics

Meanwhile, amid heavy criticism against the Nigerian judiciary, judges have been told to stay firm and unfazed by public opinion.

This charge was given to the judges by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

He stated that public opinions and sentiments would not sway and pressure the judiciary.

Source: Legit.ng