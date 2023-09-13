The election victory of Governor Siminalayi Fubara is still being contested in the Rivers election tribunal

APC candidate, Tonye Cole has refused to come to terms with the fact that INEC declared Fubara the winner of the March 18 gubernatorial poll in the state

In Wednesday's court session, the tribunal reserved its judgement and adjourned the case after the parties submitted their final written addresses

FCT, Abuja - The Rivers State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has reserved judgment on the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tonye Cole against Governor Siminalayi Fubara's election victory.

Wike was present in court today as the tribunal reserved judgment in the suit filed against Fubara's victory.



Cole is challenging the victory of Fubara, a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Saturday, March 18 governorship election.

The three-member tribunal, led by Justice Cletus Emifonye, on Wednesday, September 13, adjourned the matter for judgment, after the parties adopted their final written addresses and presented their arguments for and against the petition, Channels TV reported.

Wike was present in court

Aside from Cole, the immediate past governor of River State and minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, was present in court for the day’s proceeding, The Nation report added.

However, Wike refused to speak to journalists about the outcome of the day’s proceedings.

Cole had called over 40 witnesses to support his claim that Fubara was not qualified at the time of the election to run for Rivers State governor.

