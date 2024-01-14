The Supreme Court is poised to examine the intricacies of the Kaduna state gubernatorial election dispute

The legal dispute stems from the governorship contest between Isa Ashiru Kudan, representing the PDP, and Uba Sani, who ran on the APC ticket

Ashiru headed to the apex court after the Court of Appeal, Abuja division, affirmed Sani of the APC as the governor of Kaduna state

The Supreme Court has fixed Thursday, January 18, 2024, to deliver its judgement on the disputed Kaduna state governorship election.

Thursday's verdict will determine Isa Ashiru Kudan and Uba Sani's fate. Photo credit: Isa Ashiru Kudan, Isa Ashiru Kudan

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna state, Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar, made this known via a post shared on his X page (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, January 14.

According to Abubakar, the apex court will commence hearing on the case involving Isa Ashiru Kudan, the governorship candidate of the PDP in the 2023 election and Uba Sani, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the current governor of Kaduna state.

The PDP chieftain tweeted:

"Just In: Supreme Court fixes Thursday 19/01/2024 for the case hearing of Kaduna Guber Dispute, between Isa Ashiru Kudan of PDP and Uba Sani of APC."

Meanwhile, the PDP governorship candidate has vowed to fight to a logical conclusion, using legal means to recover the mandate.

Ashiru, however, appealed to the PDP supporters to remain calm, urging them not to take the law into their own hands.

Appeal Court's ruling favours Sani

This comes after the Court of Appeal, Abuja division, affirmed the election of Sani of the APC as the governor of Kaduna state.

A three-member panel of the appellate court held that the tribunal acted in error when it depended on inadmissible evidence to order the conduct of supplementary polls in 22 polling units.

Sani was the former governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai's preferred successor, who has vowed to practise an all-inclusive government in Kaduna even though it's a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Prominent Kaduna PDP chieftain dumps party for APC

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the PDP in Kaduna state, Usman Ibrahim, popularly called Sardaunan Badarawa, announced his decision to exit the party.

As reported by Daily Trust on Thursday, December 14, 2023, Ibrahim will join the APC. He announced his resignation in a letter dated Wednesday, December 13, and addressed to his Badarawa Malali ward chairman.

Ibrahim was an aspirant for the Kaduna Central senatorial seat in the build-up to the 2023 general elections.

