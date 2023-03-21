Senator Uba Sani won the 2023 governorship election in Kaduna state as announced by INEC on Monday evening, March 20

He defeated his closest rivals to emerge victorious and noted that the victory is for the people of Kaduna state

Governor Nasir El-Rufai's preferred successor maintained that he would practise an all-inclusive government in Kaduna state even though it's a Muslim-Muslim ticket

Senator Uba Sani, the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Kaduna state has maintained that the election victory is a reflection of the people's will.

Sani, who is the preferred successor of Governor Nasri El-Rufai, the incumbent leader of the state.

Uba Sani sends a powerful message to the people of Kaduna state after the election victory. Photo credit: Senator Uba Sani

Uba Sani speaks after winning, reveals crucial plan for the people of Kaduna state

In a post shared on his Facebook page and sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday morning, March 21, the governor-elect said he is pleased with the outcome of the election and is hoping to work with the people of Kaduna state.

He said;

"With gratitude to Almighty Allah for making us see this day, I am overwhelmed by the affection of the people of Kaduna State who have made their democratic choice loud and clear. The people of Kaduna State have given us their mandate to lead in serving them for the next four years. We accept this privilege as a heavy responsibility.

"We shall carry out the people’s democratic directives with focus and unrelenting dedication. We shall govern for all, no matter how they voted, no matter how they worship or which of our many tongues they speak.

"Our gaze will be firmly in the direction of continued progress, peace and prosperity of the state.

"Thank you for vesting your support in us. I and my running mate, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe deeply appreciate your mandate."

