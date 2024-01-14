Kano state governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for not interfering in the Supreme Court judgement

Governor Yusuf said President Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima were pressured to influence the apex court verdict

Yusuf stated this after the Supreme Court reversed his sack as the governor of Kano state on Friday, January 12

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kano state - Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima were pressured to interfere in the Supreme Court judgement.

Yusuf, however, said Tinubu and Shettima ignored the pressure to influence the apex court to reverse his sack, Vanguard reported.

Kano governor commends Tinubu, Shettima for not interfering in Supreme Court judgement Photo Credit: Abba Yusuf

Source: Facebook

This was contained in a statement by the Director, Public Enlightenment, Kano Government House, Aliyu Yusuf

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

According to the statement, Governor Yusuf noted with pleasure how President Tinubu and his vice didn’t involve themselves in the legal battle between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP)

“The governor noted with pleasure how President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Deputy, Kashim Shettima, didn’t interfere in the apex court judgement despite stiff pressure from disgruntled quarters.”

Meanwhile, the acting NNPP National Chairman, Abba Ali, said the party don’t fight or undermine others like the APC does in Kano state.

Alli stated this while briefing newsmen in Abuja.

”We know what APC stands for in Kano. The NNPP has a different ideology from other parties. We don’t fight or undermine others unlike what they do.

“But we still extend our hand of fellowship to other political parties. Already, our governor, after the ruling, said he would carry other political parties in Kano along.’’

Supreme Court reverses sack of Kano Gov Yusuf

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Supreme Court dismissed the verdict of the Court of Appeal that sacked Governor Yusuf of Kano state.

Justice John Okoro-led five-member panel of the apex court faulted the decision of the appellate court to deduct 165,616 votes from the votes of the governor in the March 18 governorship election.

The Supreme Court cited section 63(1) of the Electoral Act, which stated that before a ballot paper can be declared invalid, it must be proven that it was not given to the presiding officer.

Source: Legit.ng