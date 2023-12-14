Usman Ibrahim, a senatorial aspirant for Kaduna central zone, has left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Subsequently, Ibrahim joined PDP's arch-rival, the All Progressives Congress (APC), which is the ruling party in his state and Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that Ibrahim was a senatorial aspirant in both the 2019 and 2023 general elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Kaduna, Kaduna state - A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Kaduna State, Usman Ibrahim, popularly called Sardaunan Badarawa, has announced his decision to exit the party.

As reported by Daily Trust on Thursday, December 14, Ibrahim will join the All Progressives Congress (APC). He announced his resignation in a letter dated Wednesday, December 13, and addressed to his Badarawa Malali ward chairman.

PDP loses Usman Ibrahim to APC. @ubasanius

Source: Twitter

'I'm committed to Nigeria's growth', Ibrahim

Notably, Ibrahim was an aspirant for the Kaduna Central senatorial seat in the build-up to the 2023 general elections.

His resignation letter reads:

“This decision is coming after due consultations with stakeholders and my supporters across the entire seven LGAs of Kaduna Central district, Kaduna state, and Nigeria before exiting PDP for APC in our determination for the growth and development of my constituency, Kaduna Central, and by extension, the entire state.”

Furthermore, Ibrahim stated that he was encouraged by the firmness of purpose of political allies in the national assembly and the cabinet of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, the best thing for him to do was to join hands with the state governor, Uba Sani.

Legit.ng reports that Governor Sani was Ibrahim’s political foe, as the duo faced off in the build-up to the 2019 senatorial election.

At the time, Ibrahim donated his campaign office to the current Kaduna governor. He also collapsed his entire structure into Sani’s campaign organisation.

Appeal Court's ruling favours Sani

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Court of Appeal, Abuja division, affirmed the election of Sani of the APC as the governor of Kaduna state.

A three-member panel of the appellate court held that the tribunal acted in error when it depended on inadmissible evidence to order the conduct of supplementary polls in 22 polling units.

Kaduna: Magaji Alhassan exits PDP

Legit.ng also reported a national member of the PDP representing Kaduna state, Magaji Alhassan resigned from his position and also withdrew his membership in the party.

Alhassan announced his resignation through a letter addressed to the acting national chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum.

Source: Legit.ng