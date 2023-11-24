The Saturday, March 18, election victory of Uba Sani, has been upheld by the Court of Appeal

In a fresh judgment delivered on Friday, the appellate court thrashed the PDP's case challenging Sani's victory as Kaduna state governor

The court thereby declared Sani as the duly elected governor of Kaduna state, further affirming the tribunal's earlier judgment

On Friday, November 24, the Court of Appeal, Abuja division, affirmed the election of Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the governor of Kaduna state.

Appeal court rules in favour of Kaduna APC governor, Uba Sani

As reported by Channels TV, a three-member panel of the appellate court held that the tribunal acted in error when it depended on inadmissible evidence to order the conduct of supplementary polls in 22 polling units.

Delivering its judgment on Friday, the court stated that a key witness called by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did not give susbstantial evidence to back the forgery allegations against the APC, Vanguard report added.

The appeal court also held that the allegations of deduction of votes, stuffing of ballot boxes, and mutilation of sensitive electoral materials made by the said witness were not also not proven.

The court however affirmed the tribunal's decision in dismissing the petition of the PDP and its candidate, Isa Ashiru.

Court of Appeal gives verdict on Nasarawa governor Sule's election

Similarly, the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Thursday, November 23, affirmed the election of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state.

The appellate court set aside the judgement of the tribunal which sacked the Nasarawa governor.

The development is seen as a piece of bad news for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, David Ombugadu.

Appeal court delivers judgment on sack of Hyacinth Alia as Benue governor

Legit.ng reported that on Monday, November 20, the Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Titus Uba, in the March 18 governorship election in Benue state.

A three-member panel of the court, in a unanimous judgment, on Monday, resolved the three allegations gainst the appellants and held that the appeal was without merit.

Femi Falana reacts to appeal court judgements sacking Kano, Plateau governors

In another related development, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has called for a review of the appeal court judgments sacking Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state and Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state.

Falana noted that the court verdicts that voided the election of Mutfwang and Yusuf, should be reviewed because the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed in its duty to conduct proper elections in the country.

