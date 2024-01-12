From all indications, Sim Fubara and his political godfather are still not on talking terms

The Rivers governor's effort to meet with Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has proven abortive

Following this development, Fubara has refused to share details of the conversation he had with President Tinubu at the Villa on Thursday evening

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state on Thursday, January 11, met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Fubara and Wike seem not to be on talking terms after Tinubu's intervention in the Rivers crisis. Photo crediit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

As reported by The Guardian on Friday, January 12, Fubara, after his brief meeting with Tinubu, declined comments when he departed from the president’s office.

The last time he visited the Villa was during the peace meeting brokered by President Tinubu to resolve the lingering feud with his estranged political godfather and minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Although the agenda of his recent visit was not made public, sources say it may not be unconnected with the feud between the governor and his predecessor, Wike, over control of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) structure in the state.

The Nation reported that Fubara had recently visited the Villa for a peace meeting involving Wike, and the president, but the minister never showed up, further sparking concerns that all is not well between the duo.

However, Thursday's meeting is Fubara's first visit to the Villa since the signing of the 8-point agreement after President Tinubu waded into the controversy between him and Wike.

Surprisingly, the governor resisted prodding from reporters, as he departed without comments, and from all indications, Wike was not present during the talks.

Rivers crisis: 'We are not afraid' - Fubara

Legit.ng also reported that Governor Fubara said Ehie resigned as the speaker of the state House of Assembly for peace to reign.

The Rivers No.1 citizen reiterated that all the steps taken so far by his allies were in the interest of peace, adding that they were not borne out of fear.

Gov Fubara addresses possibility of quitting

Barely 24 hours after Ehie resigned, Fubara assured that no amount of political crisis could truncate the tenure of his administration.

Fubara assured that he is not pretentious about his commitment to providing quality leadership.

