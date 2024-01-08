Nyesom Wike, FCT minister, is locked in a fierce political battle with his protégé, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state

Having previously served as the accountant general of Rivers state, Fubara assumed office as Rivers governor on May 29, 2023

At a luncheon hosted by Wike in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Sunday, January 7, Wike commented on why Fubara was the PDP governorship flagbearer in the 2023 election

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), has said the Rivers state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) picked Siminalayi Fubara as its governorship candidate ‘to avoid acrimony’.

As reported by The Nation, Wike, considered the most influential man in Rivers politics, said his choice of Fubara was to move the state forward.

'We don't want acrimony in Rivers' - Wike

The immediate past Rivers governor spoke on Sunday, January 7, at a state luncheon he organised in Port Harcourt to mark the New Year.

Wike said he bought the expression of interest and nomination forms for the governor and all the state and federal lawmakers PDP candidates in Rivers state.

His words:

“Those who open their mouth to talk, don’t know anything. I was the one who paid for the forms for anybody who wanted to run for elections as governor, House of Assembly and National Assembly. Let one person raise his hand and said he bought forms.

“We say we are all family members, no need for acrimony. Don’t spend your money we will agree on who will run. The day we took the final decision, the chairman of elders council nearly collapsed. He is here. OCJ was there, Awuse was there. Omehia was there.

“He nearly collapsed. Why? He wanted a governor from the riverine area. When I looked at him, I say why would I allow this old man to just die. I say let’s not create the impression that there are people who want to monopolise power.

“Let’s allow everybody to be part of it because we belong to one Rivers state. If I had wanted, nobody would have stopped me.”

