A cleric, Godwin Ikuru, has shared what he claimed God said to him about the strained political situation in Rivers state

Prophet Ikuru advised Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), to pay attention to his health

Ikuru also urged Governor Sim Fubara to concentrate on delivering dividends of democracy to the electorates

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Prophet Godwin Ikuru, founder of Jehovah Eye Salvation Ministry, has asked Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) to ‘take care of his health’.

In a video shared on his Facebook page recently tagged 'Prophecy on Wike and Governor Fubara', Prophet Ikuru also advised Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers state to concentrate on governance.

Prophet Ikuru wants Governor Fubara and Wike to end their feud. Photo credits: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

'Fubara, be focused' - Ikuru advises

The cleric counselled Governor Fubara to be honest and committed to delivering dividends of democracy to Rivers people.

He said:

“Wike, go and take care of your health. Year 2024 that we are, take care of your health. And then, Fubara in Rivers state, I saw a light falling down (sic), and The Lord said to me that I should tell you that you should be honest, that you shouldn’t act like a chameleon, that you should work and discharge your duty to your people.

"You attained the position so that Ijaws and every other tribe benefit from this government.

“Every government has a challenge, and The Lord is telling me to tell you that you should focus.”

Watch the cleric's counsel below:

