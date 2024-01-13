NNPP leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has addressed rumours that he reached an agreement with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the Supreme Court's judgement concerning the disputed Kano governorship election

Legit.ng reports that the Supreme Court reversed the judgement of the Court of Appeal, which sacked NNPP's Abba Kabir Yusuf as the governor of Kano state

Amid claims that Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), reached an agreement with Kwankwaso because the APC dreaded the consequence of not affirming Kano for the NNPP, Kwankwaso spoke

Kano, Kano state - Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, has said he did not reach an agreement with President Bola Tinubu or anyone else concerning the outcome of the Supreme Court verdict on the Kano state governorship election dispute.

Kwankwaso stated this in an interview with BBC Hausa while responding to the allegation that he had reached an agreement with Tinubu before the judgment on Friday, January 12.

Kwankwaso’s protégé, Abba Kabir Yusuf, will stay as the governor of Kano state till 2027. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankaso

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kwankwaso expressed his absolute delight with the apex court's declaration.

Addressing speculations that he reached a resolution with President Tinubu, Kwankwaso said:

“I have not reached an agreement with anybody. All I know is that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is my contemporary. I joined politics at the same time as him in SDP. Then he was a senator and I was serving as the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives. In 1999, he was my colleague as the governor of Lagos state.

“We founded the APC together and we participated fully in the struggles which followed up. People should know that a lie has a short life. Despite the machinations those people staged, the judges have done what is right."

Watch Kwankwaso's full interview below:

Kano Supreme Court judgement a lesson - Kwankwaso

Legit.ng reported that Kwankwaso said the case of the Kano state governorship election is a lesson to everyone.

Kwankwaso, who is a mentor of Governor Yusuf, said the Supreme Court's judgement has restored hope to the people of Kano state.

Sowore speaks on Kano Supreme Court judgement

Meanwhile, Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 and 2023 elections, said the Supreme Court affirmed Governor Yusuf as the elected governor of Kano state “because they dread the consequences”.

Sowore made this claim via a tweet on Friday afternoon, January 12.

