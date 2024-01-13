Leaders of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) are jubilating the outcome of the Supreme Court judgement which favoured their candidate and Governor of Kano state, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Kano, Kano state - Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, has said the case of the Kano state governorship election is a lesson to all.

Kwankwaso stated this in an interview with BBC Hausa.

Kwankwaso, who is a mentor of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, said the Supreme Court's judgement has restored hope to the people of Kano state.

The former governor and senator appealed to politicians to try to win elections through the ballot boxes and not through the back door.

Kwankwaso said:

"We thank God that the Supreme Court has restored the hope of the people.

"The 2023 Kano State gubernatorial election saga is a lesson to all."

