Lagos, Nigeria - The speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has congratulated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the judgement of the Supreme Court affirming him as the winner of the 2023 gubernatorial election in Lagos.

Dr. Obasa, in a congratulatory message issued by Eromosele Ebhomele, his Chief Press Secretary, on Friday, January 12, said the judgement by the Supreme Court is a further affirmation that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has the support of Lagos residents as reflected in the governorship and House of Assembly elections in 2023.

The speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, congratulates Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his victory at the Supreme Court. Photo credit: Eromosele Ebhomele

"With the election battle now put to rest by the Supreme Court, I join millions of our supporters to congratulate our amiable Governor and Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat.

"It is a victory well deserved as the Supreme Court has now proven the Election Petition Tribunal and the Appeal Court right concerning their earlier rulings in favour of Governor Sanwo-Olu.

"On behalf of my colleagues at the Lagos State House of Assembly, I also congratulate our party, its leadership, members and supporters for all the efforts they put into the electioneering just as I urge other contenders in the election to join hands with the current administration and support its policies to make Lagos greater," Obasa said.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Supreme Court affirmed the election of Sanwo-Olu as governor of Lagos state.

The five-member panel in a unanimous judgement delivered by Justices Lawal Garba and Adamu Jauro, affirmed the declaration of the APC candidate as the winner of the 2023 Lagos governorship election

The court dismissed two separate appeals challenging Governor Sanwo-Olu's victory in the March 18, 2023 poll.

